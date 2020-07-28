Nadine Leopold Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy White Bikini And Body Jewelry

Nadine Leopold gave her 804,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, July 28, with her most recent post. The Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she smoldered in a stylish bikini that put her fit body fully on display.

The photo showed Leopold sitting on the edge of what appeared to be a step in a bathroom, judging by the bathtub in the background. The Austrian bombshell faced the camera but turned her head to the right as she looked at a point outside of the frame. She took the right arm behind her head and rested the other one on her thigh. She leaned her torso slightly to the left, highlighting her slender waist and contrasting hips.

Leopold wore a white two-piece that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. She wore a pair of bikini bottoms that boasted a deep V-shaped waistband, with medium straps placed high on her sides. The design of the swimsuit accentuated the natural curves of her body, showcasing her hips and toned midriff. Her matching bra had a straight neckline and an underwire structure that teased quite a bit of her cleavage. Its medium straps stretched over her shoulders.

Leopold accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a piece of gold body jewelry, which went around her neck, dipped into her chest and wrapped around her waist. Her blond hair was styled down and her bangs were brushed to the right.

In the caption, Leopold included the tag for the brand We Wore What and its founder, Danielle Bernstein.

The post has garnered more than 6,700 likes and over 70 comments within about six hours of being published. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to shower Leopold with compliments and love.

“Wow!!! Nice sexy and beautiful!!!” one user raved.

“Nice physique. Thank you for being so comfortable in your skin,” replied another fan.

“You look like Gisele Bundchen in this picture,” a third user shared.

“You are such a babe,” added a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time Leopold flaunts her bikini bod on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has noted, she has previously shared an image of herself clad in a revealing white one-piece. The image appeared to be a throwback snap from a trip to the beach. She was posing in profile with her hands on her hips. She tilted her smiling face up toward the sun. Her suit had thin straps, a plunging neckline and low-cut armholes.