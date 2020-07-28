‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Defends Herself On Instagram After Her Appearance Is Slammed As ‘Masculine’

Teddi Mellencamp called out her haters on Wednesday.

Teddi Mellencamp clapped back at an Instagram troll on Wednesday after the unnamed follower privately sent her a series of rude messages in which she was accused of both looking and sounding like a man.

As she shared a screenshot of the hateful comments she was sent by the troll, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member wrote out a caption to her fans and followers, telling her online audience that while she loves to engage with them, she has no interest in paying any attention to the hurtful things that certain people have been known to send her way.

“You are very Masculine and far from being feminine..!! Even the way you talk is very manly. You should also work on your style because it is obvious that you wear cheappppp clothes..! Learn from the rest of your cast members,” the person had written in the first of three messages.

Then, in the second comment sent to Teddi, they asked Teddi if she is a man before slamming her as “ugly” and “annoying.”

And they didn’t stop there.

In the third, and hopefully, final message, they went on to say that Teddi’s voice “is so manly” before the reality star and mother of three offered a response to the fan, and to the rest of her fans on social media.

“When people ask why I don’t respond to DM’s. This is why. I try to do a weekly Q and A and I love engaging with my followers. I have no interest in reading things from trolls who get off on trying to me to engage,” Teddi shared.

While Teddi certainly has a ton of people online who give her nothing but love and support, it seems that this particular commenter got under Teddi’s skin and who can blame her? After all, she’s only human and the things this person brought themselves to send her were absolutely shameful and appalling.

Teddi Mellencamp attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teddi filmed the entire 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while pregnant with her third child, who she welcomed earlier this year with husband Edwin Arroyave, and, not surprisingly, it wasn’t always easy dealing with the drama of the show.

“You have to just kind of work through it,” she told Us Weekly magazine of filming while pregnant.

According to Teddi, the 10th installment of the Bravo reality series was the “realest” season she’s ever dealt with because it had so many layers, and because there were still questions that were left unanswered for her and her cast mates.