‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Cassie’s Death Wrecks The Newmans

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, July 29 teases one of the saddest days in Genoa City history — May 24, 2005. After a terrible car crash, Nick and Sharon’s daughter suffered life-ending wounds. She lived long enough to say goodbye, and her death left the entire Newman family devastated.

The Newman family was devastated by Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death, according to SheKnows Soaps. Cassie struggled to fight through her injuries so that she could live to enjoy Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon (Sharon Case), and her siblings. Unfortunately, an infection sat in, and there wasn’t anything to do for Cassie other than help her final moments be happy and relatively peaceful pain-free ones.

Before she passed, Cassie got to spend time with both Nick and Sharon alone. Each of her parents shared some beautiful last moments with Cassie, and they let her know it was okay to let go and move on. Before she died, Cassie stunned Nick and Sharon by telling them they would end up having another daughter in the future. They did end up having Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and later, Cassie’s twin, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), also showed up on The Young and the Restless and ended up becoming part of Sharon’s family, although Nick never adopted her. Finally, Cassie’s eyes closed for the last time, and she passed away, leaving the entire Newman family heartbroken.

Elsewhere, Malcolm (Shemar Moore) worried about Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Daniel faced possible jail time in Genoa City due to the crash that took Cassie’s life, so he wasn’t willing to stick around and find out what would happen to him. He and Lily created a plan to sneak Daniel out of town, and not surprisingly, it wasn’t very well considered. First of all, the press hounded the Abbott mansion, which made getting away undetected incredibly tricky. Then, Malcolm suspected that Lily had something up her sleeve, so he wasn’t willing to leave her alone either. He wanted her to reassure him that she had no plans to run away with Daniel so that he didn’t have to face the consequences of the crash in Genoa City.

The sneaky The Young and the Restless duo also had Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to contend with. She was also keeping an eye on her son, Daniel. Phyllis warned her son to trust Christine (Lauralee Bell). She also asked Daniel to stop sneaking around with Lily. When Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up, he tried to reassure Phyllis.