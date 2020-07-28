Martha Stewart, 78, Says Her Sexy Pool Photo Was ‘Definitely’ A Thirst Trap

The lifestyle guru's surprising Instagram photo went viral last week.

Martha Stewart says the viral photo that she posted of her looking sultry in her swimming pool was “definitely” a thirst trap.

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru opened up about her poolside pic in a new interview after getting schooled on the “thirst trap” label, aka a type of social media meant to entice viewers and get likes and comments.

Martha admitted she had never heard of the thirsty phrase, but when it was explained to her she told Entertainment Tonight of her photo, which can be seen here, “That’s definitely a thirst trap.”

Martha also revealed how the glam shot of her getting out of the water after taking a dip at her East Hampton, NY estate came to be. The Entertaining author said, “[I] just thought I looked great coming out of the pool,” so she decided to post the pic.

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good,” she said.

Martha told CNN that she snapped the impromptu photo after lunching with her best friend Charlotte Beers at her East Hampton estate. After the women dined on a homemade tomato gouda tart and steamed vegetables from her garden, Martha decided to go for a swim. On her way out of the water, she wanted to take photos of her lush gardens, but the selfie mode on her phone automatically popped on and caused a change in her plans.

“So I snapped the picture and I sent it to the internet,” Martha said of the viral pic. “No, I don’t post to cause a stir. I post to treat my audience.”

Cindy / Ord

Martha made headlines last week when she posted the surprisingly sexy snap. Comedian Chelsea Handler later a recreated the image, but Martha insisted her pose – and pool — were better.

Longtime fans know that when she was a student at Barnard College in the late 1950s and early ’60s, Martha worked as a fashion model. In the new interview, she told ET that even at 78, she is still in her “heyday” thanks to her very active lifestyle.

Martha said she eats well and exercises, gardens and climbs mountains to keep herself “vibrant and young.”

The multi-media mogul also revealed that she won’t be celebrating her 79th birthday when it hits on August 3rd because she’s “finished” with counting the candles.

“We’re going backwards now,” she joked of aging.