Doina Barbaneagra Leaves Little To The Imagination In A White Bikini

On July 28, Doina Barbaneagra shared a jaw-dropping update to her Instagram account that became an instant hit with her 693,000 followers. The saucy snaps saw the Vienna-based model posing outdoors while wearing a tiny white bikini that showcased her bombshell curves.

In the first snapshot, Doina was photographed in what looked like a garden. The background showed a hint of lush greenery, as well as the bright blue sky. Her legs were submerged in water, and the rest of her body was wet from swimming in the inflatable pool. She posed sideways and made sure her pert booty was the main focus of the shot. The babe raised her right hand to her forehead and shaded her eyes from the bright sunshine. Her other hand was seen holding a sunscreen from a brand called Byrokko.

In the second pic, Doina sat on the pool’s sides. She raised her chin toward the sky as she ran her fingers through her wet locks. The last image on the series featured the hottie in the same pose as the previous picture. This time, she looked into the camera lens and gave a sultry gaze.

Doina rocked a skimpy two-piece set. The top boasted triangle-style cups that flattered her voluptuous chest. The deep neckline exposed a generous amount of her cleavage, which delighted many viewers. The cups were cut so small that it barely contained her shapely chest. As a result, her underboob and sideboob were visible from certain angles.

She sported the matching thong that was just as revealing. The piece had a slightly ruched design with high leg cuts that accentuated her hips. The waistband clung high to her waist, and it helped emphasize her taut tummy. The low-cut front displayed an ample amount of skin that left very little to the imagination.

For the occasion, the Moldovan influencer left her long hair untied. To keep the focus on her insanely toned physique, she decided to wear minimal jewelry, including a gold necklace and hoop earrings.

Doina wrote a short caption and gave credit to Byrokko by tagging the brand. In under a day of being published on her page, the post gained more than 12,500 likes and 110-plus comments. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments and praise.

“You killed it! You look stunning with your sun-kissed skin and swimwear,” one of her followers commented.

“OMG! YOU ARE VERY SEXY!!!” another admirer wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are breathtaking! I enjoyed all three snaps. Thanks for sharing,” a third social media user added.