MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Booty & Fit Abs In A Tiny Bikini

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda gave viewers an eyeful of her fit figure for her latest steamy Instagram upload. In the post, she mentioned losing weight for an upcoming match, and shook her curvy backside wearing a tiny thong bikini.

The Bellator competitor had been quiet on the social media platform recently, but uploaded this scintillating video on Tuesday afternoon. She was filmed inside as she stood in front of the corner of a wall. Loureda sported a barely-there tan-colored bikini. The top had small triangle cups with thin straps that wrapped around her neck and back. Her bottoms had a thick waistband with a revealing thong. She kept her dark hair down and curly.

Loureda was recorded from the thighs up, and faced the camera at the beginning of the clip. The 21-year-old raised her hands through her hair and flashed a giant smile at the lens. This angle treated fans to a glimpse of her rock-hard abs, and she walked towards the camera to provide a closer shot of her cleavage.

The Floridian then turned her back to showcase her sculpted booty. Loureda shook her hips side-to-side while she glanced over each shoulder. Afterwards, she pivoted on her left foot to face forward. The Tae Kwon Do expert leaned towards the camera to offer another close-up of her toned body. Then she performed a series of punches and a high-knee before turning sideways for one more view of her derriere.

In the caption, Loureda mentioned how challenging it was to get within 10 pounds off her fighting weight. She tagged the location as her hometown Miami, Florida, and also tagged Crooked Palm Swimwear in the post.

Many of Loureda’s 241,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the steamy vid, and over 9,000 of them showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. She had nearly 300 comments in that short time, as the replies were littered with heart-eye and strong emoji. Fans showered Loureda with compliments, and several commented on her bruised bottom.

“It’s all worth it girl ily,” one supportive Instagram user commented.

“You look smaller than 136… probably all your muscle,” a fan responded.

“Future champion,” a follower wrote while adding several emoji.

“Gods blessings will always and forever be with you! A heart and mind like no other,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Loureda delighted fans with another thong swimsuit. This was a tiger-print string bikini that barely covered her booty. That spicy photo earned more than 25,000 likes.