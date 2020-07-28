Erica Fett Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Revealing Catwoman Costume

On Tuesday, July 28, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a tantalizing Instagram post with her 2.3 million followers.

The first image consisted of a portrait depicting Erica as the Batman character, Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The drawing was done by a Slovakian artist known as The Art of Matthew on social media.

The following slide was an actual picture of the model dressed as the iconic DC villain, taken by the professional photographer David Ngo. Her revealing costume featured an unzipped leather jacket. She wore a black harness underneath the garment which accentuated her ample cleavage. Erica also sported black fishnet stockings that put her curvaceous hips on full display. The model finished off the look with a cat ear mask, purple goggles, leather gloves, a garter belt, and her signature hoop nose ring. In addition, she had on a long black wig with purple streaks.

For the photo, Erica leaned against the white wall to her right and arched her back. She held onto a whip, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. She turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her fans to “comment” on the post and “follow” the Instagram accounts of The Art of Matthew and David Ngo.

Quite a few of Erica’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Oh my word!!!! You look incredible,” gushed a fan.

“Fantastic work as always!” added a different devotee.

“You are absolutely amazing as Catwoman!! Well you’re amazing at everything you do,” remarked another admirer, adding a winking face emoji to the comment.

“Goddess!! You’re a queen in my world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with both a red heart and a rose emoji.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload posts that show her in revealing ensembles. Last week, she shared pictures, in which she wore a plunging maxi dress with a thigh split that left little to the imagination.