Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Amazing Legs In A Short Orange Romper For A Day At The Office

Kristin Cavallari also rocked some jewelry from her own line.

Kristin Cavallari showed a lot of leg in one of her stylish work outfits. The Hills star posed for a photo outside the offices of her jewelry business, Uncommon James, and she shared the snapshot with her 4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 28.

Cavallari, 33, rocked a romper in a flashy shade of red-orange. The warm color complemented her golden skin tone. The garment also exposed a lot of her sun-kissed skin below the waist, thanks to the short length of the wide leg openings. The hemline skimmed the tops of her toned thighs.

She wore the romper’s textured sash belt tied tight to cinch her in at the waist. This accentuated her trim figure. The piece also boasted a plunging neckline, structured shoulders, and three-quarter sleeves. She tagged the fashion brand A.L.C. to identify the garment’s designer.

On her feet, the Very Cavallari star wore a pair of white Steve Madden sandals with chunky flared heels. The shoes featured thin toe straps and matching bands over the tops of the feet that stretched back behind the upper heels. Her footwear helped highlight her defined calf muscles.

Cavallari accessorized her chic outfit with gold jewelry from her own line. She had on a pair of chain-link earrings, a chunky chain bracelet, and a delicate Y necklace. She styled her blond hair in a flirty ponytail.

The jewelry designer was posing indoors in front of a frosted glass window that featured her company’s name and logo. She smiled and looked at the window as she pointed at it.

Over the span of an hour, Cavallari’s photo garnered upwards of 34,000 likes from her followers. In the comments section, many of them gushed over her trendy outfit. Her legs also received a number of compliments.

“I need your office apparel,” read one response to her post.

“Nice stems! Lookin’ fab, Kristin!” another admirer remarked.

“You look so happy and confident!!!!” chimed in a third commenter.

“SLAYING the bright business attire. So different from Monday yet so perfect. Remaining on the edge of my seat until Wednesday,” a fourth fan wrote.

On Monday, Cavallari announced that she would be treating her followers to daily snapshots of her looks all week long. She kicked off the week with an all-black ensemble that included a skintight top with slinky spaghetti straps and cutout details around the neckline. She also sported baggy trousers with ribbon ties around the ankles and a pair of high-heeled sandals. The Inquisitr previously shared all of the details of this look.