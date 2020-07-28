Nancy Lee Grahn Talks ‘General Hospital’ Return, Praises ‘Uncompromising Detail & Apparent Hard Work’ Involved

Nancy Lee Grahn and her fellow General Hospital stars have returned to the stage to begin filming again. Production resumed about a week ago and the actress has opened up about how things are going given the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday evening, the General Hospital star shared some initial thoughts via her Twitter page. This came at the conclusion of her first day filming again after the months-long production hiatus and she was clearly pleased with what she saw and experienced.

“1st day back. The uncompromising detail & apparent hard work of all involved have my deepest respect,” she began.

In her post, the actress tagged the pages for General Hospital, ABC Network, and Disney, as all three entities are integral to the soap’s production. It seemed she wanted to give all levels of the show’s management some credit for implementing new procedures that have made the cast and crew feel confident in starting to film again.

“I felt safe, protected & more importantly that my being there was safe for others,” she added.

While the cameras started rolling again last Wednesday, those with General Hospital haven’t detailed much about how the coronavirus issues are being handled on-set. Whatever they are doing seems to be enough for the GH stars to feel confident in working again though.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Some cast members have shown that they’re wearing masks when they’re not taping or in their dressing rooms. In addition, executive producer Frank Valentini explained that they now have a dedicated Health & Safety Manager on the set to ensure all safety and health protocols are being followed.

“Organizing this took epic care & I applaud all involved,” Nancy said in her tweet.

The tweet by the actress was liked more than 4,000 people and General Hospital fans noted their excitement for having the show return at last.

“So glad to see this. I look forward to seeing GH again, but not at the expense of anyone’s well-being. Heartened to read that you feel good about measures being taken,” one follower shared.

Quite a few people remarked about how glad they were to hear her say she felt safe. Numerous soap fans noted that as excited as they were to have their beloved General Hospital back, they didn’t want that to come at the expense of everybody else’s health and safety.

Some General Hospital spoilers for the first week of new episodes have been released. According to SheKnows Soaps, Nancy’s character of Alexis Davis will be seen during Wednesday’s show. She will get a visit from an old friend, but it has not yet been revealed who that friend is. Viewers are anxious to get going again with all of the chaos playing out in Port Charles and it sounds as if filming is off to a good start.