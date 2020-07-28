Iulia Valentina Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Skintight Bodysuit

Iulia Valentina showed off her jaw-dropping body on social media on Tuesday, and her 1.4 million Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of her latest look. The Romanian influencer stunned followers with her striking beauty and physique in a bodysuit from Fashion Nova.

In her latest update, Iulia was clad in her outfit and seemingly photographed at a bar in her home, with her right hand on top of the counter and her left arm resting on her hip. She flaunted her bodacious curves in a burgundy bodysuit, made of ribbed material, whose top half featured a low plunging neckline that displayed a glimpse of her décolletage.

Iulia decided to spice things up by taking the picture braless, with her nipples noticeable under certain lighting conditions. The outfit had a snug fit that hugged her hourglass figure, highlighting her trim waist, curvy hips, and flat tummy.

The second snapshot, focusing on the social media star’s pretty blue eyes, showed the model in a similar pose. She angled her body to the side with her legs together. The photoshoot session appeared to take place during the day when natural lighting entered the room from the nearby glass windows. It illuminated the entire area, as well as her flawless skin.

Iulia kept things simple and sported minimal jewelry to her revealing ensemble. She wore her blond hair straight, letting its long strands fall over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, she asked her fans which of the two pics they liked best and also shared that it was hard for her to choose one. She also tagged Fashion Nova in both the post and the picture.

Iulia’s avid admirers wasted no time showing some love for the eye-popping addition to her feed. Since going live on the platform, the share has racked up more than 27,800 likes in less than a day, and that number continues to grow. Online users also flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments and praise on her beauty and taste in fashion and apparel.

“I like both. But I’ll pick number one,” a fan wrote.

“Love the color!!! It looks great on you. Sorry, but I can’t choose, it’s too hard,” another follower commented.

“Love the color!!! beautiful pic,” remarked another Instagram user.

“GOOD VIBES ONLY,” a commenter declared, followed by a heart emoji with an arrow going through it.