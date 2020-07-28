Suzy Cortez Flaunts Insane Physique In A Revealing Monokini

Fitness model Suzy Cortez got pulses racing in her most recent post on Tuesday afternoon, to the delight of her 2.3 million Instagram followers. The sizzling photo racked up 14,500 likes in the first hour after it went live.

Suzy wore a skimpy black bathing suit that showed off her incredible figure. Small pieces of thin fabric stretched taut across her bits, leaving her muscular abs and chiseled shoulders on full display. The straps at the top wrapped closely around the back of her neck and held two long ruched sections of material that resembled inverted teardrops against the rounded curves of her breasts.

Faint tan lines were visible around the edges of her ample bust, the paler skin of her curves contrasting with her deep, golden complexion.

The top of the garment was attached to the tiny bottoms on either side of Suzy’s well-defined six pack. They dipped far below her navel in the front and rested high over her shapely hips, accentuating her slender waist and voluptuous thighs. Lines of muscular definition were clearly visible across the surface of her taut belly.

She stood facing the camera head-on with her left leg slightly stacked in front of the right. She had both hands on her hips with arms bent out to either side, her shoulders thrown back and all her muscles flexed. Natural diffused light from side her right illuminated the lean, sculpted lines of her decolletage, pectorals, and biceps.

A tattoo that appears to be a bird could be seen on the inside of her left arm.

Suzy’s sun-kissed skin looked smooth and flawless in the image. Particular attention was focused upon her enormous, ripped thighs, which were perfectly highlighted by both the environmental light and by the placement of the camera, which was placed just above knee-level and angled up toward the model’s stunning face.

She gazed down at the viewer with enormous sea-green doe eyes framed by thick, long lashes. Her full lips were seductively parted. Long chestnut tresses framed her striking features and cascaded in tousled waves over her right shoulder all the way past her waist, grazing the top off her hand.

It appeared that Suzy posed on the balcony of a high-rise building enclosed by square metal railing. A smattering of green foliage combined with neutral colored buildings comprised the distant city scape below. A line of white skyscrapers met a pale, cloudless sky at the horizon.

hhh