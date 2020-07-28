Kara Del Toro Slays In A Knit Crop Top & Matching Shorts

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy triple update in which she rocked a matching knit set. The ensemble she wore was from the brand boohoo, and Kara tagged them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers knew where to get the look.

She was outside for all the pictures, walking down a sidewalk with a brick border on one side, complete with flower beds, and trees on the other. A few buildings were visible off in the distance, but Kara’s curves remained the focal point of the shots.

Kara flaunted her buxom body in a knit peach-colored crop top with a neckline that dipped low enough to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her chest and arms exposed, and the top ended a few inches below her breasts in a ribbed trim.

She paired the sizzling top with shorts in a matching fabric. The bottoms were high-waisted, with the waistband coming right to Kara’s natural waist, and clung to her slim hips and thighs before ending just an inch or so down her legs. They featured the same ribbed trim, and the look put her sculpted legs on full display.

Kara’s hair was swept up in a ponytail with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face. She carried a white bag in one hand, and layered a white cover-up over the knit set. She also added a few pieces of jewelry including three necklaces and a few rings.

Kara gazed off into the distance in the first shot, but in the second, she looked directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. She finished off the update with a full-body shot taken when the sun was shining in just the right spot, illuminating Kara’s hair and part of her jacket while the rest of her remained in the shadows for a breathtaking picture.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 9,100 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 103 comments in the same time span.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote, including a string of flower emoji in the comment.

“Golden goddess,” another added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third fan remarked.

“I need this outfit,” another follower commented, loving her look.

