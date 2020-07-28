Dina Lohan Reveals She Is In Training To Be A Contestant On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The reality TV mom is getting in shape to compete for the mirrorball trophy, but that doesn't mean she was invited to be on the show.

Dina Lohan says she is “training” to be on Dancing with the Stars. The 57-year-old reality star and dropped the news in a new interview when talking about why she is getting in shape.

Dina told Page Six that she is currently doing a whole “whole mind, body and soul plan” for better health. The mom of Lindsay Lohan said she wants to help other women, especially middle-aged women, get back to being fit. But she’s aiming little higher for herself as she eyes a spot on an Emmy-nominated television competition.

During the chat, Dina revealed that she is training with the hopes that she will be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. The reality star said she grew up dancing and is a “huge fan” of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, which debuted in 2005 and has crowned 28 past champs.

Dina’s on-and-off fiance Jesse Nadler – whom she has never met in person—was reportedly behind her drive to get fit so that she can pursue her chance at the mirrorball trophy crowned to past celebrity winners such as Donny Osmond, Bindi Irwin and Alfonso Ribiero.

“Jesse was the driving force to seriously get in shape for Dancing With the Stars,” Dina explained. “It’s a dream of mine.”

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Nadler, whom Dina has been dating virtually for years, told the outlet that he gave his fiancee an ultimatum that the “only way” he would give her a “chance” to be with him is if she fit and stuck to a strict health plan. The story differs from the version told by Dina, who claimed she was doing it for herself and to get ready for the ABC dancing show.

Dina is not overweight. In fact, she added that she hired a nutritionist to help her gain a few pounds because she’s a “very thin person.”

“You don’t look good when you’re too thin,” she explained. “Right now I’m the perfect weight I think, but getting in shape is imperative to train for [Dancing With the Stars].”

It wouldn’t be a total shock to see Dina score a spot on Dancing With the Stars. She already has a reality TV resume that includes stints on her family’s show Living Lohan as well as Family Living With Dr. Jenn and CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother.

ABC has not confirmed anything about casting Dina on Dancing with the Stars for its upcoming 29th season with new host Tyra Banks. The only confirmed contestant so far is former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.