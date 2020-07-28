John David & Abbie Duggar Share A Sweet Family Photo, Complete With A Quote From Snoopy

John David Duggar and wife Abbie took to their joint Instagram account on Monday to share a new photo with their 537,000 followers. It was a sweet family snapshot with their 6-month-old daughter Grace.

The Counting On stars were lying down on a blue blanket while looking up at the camera as the pic was being snapped. There was no indication that they were outdoors during the fun photo shoot, but the lighting and the blanket that they were situated on may have been hints that they were. Grace was lying down in between her parents. The look on her small face almost appeared like she may have been startled by something. The Duggar granddaughter was dressed in a blue outfit with white trim along the sleeves. She had a pretty pink headband on her head with a bow attached to it that almost looked like it belonged on a gift box.

The baby’s blond hair matched perfectly with her mother’s. Grace was holding onto a green toy ring in her little hand, while her other hand was raised up toward the camera.

Abbie showed off her pearly whites as she posed with John David and their daughter. The Duggar daughter-in-law sported a bright pink t-shirt with what appears to be a glittery deer on the front. She had mentioned in previous episodes of Counting On that she is a “girly girl” and that includes plenty of glitter. She accessorized her casual attire with a delicate heart necklace and hoop earrings.

John David was also smiling big for the Instagram snap. He was in a dark-colored shirt and a baseball cap. He seemed to be happy and content with his loved ones beside him, as their fans observed.

“How cute and happy you all are. Always smiling,” observed one fan.

“Your baby girl is gorgeous! Blessings to you and your family,” another admirer said.

“What a doll baby!” a third person remarked.

In the caption, John David and Abbie chose a fitting quote from an unusual source. It was from the cartoon character Snoopy and was all about how the secret of life is to “keep looking up.”

Their little girl just celebrated her first Fourth of July this month. She looked adorable wearing a patriotic themed outfit, as seen in a previous Instagram snap that the TLC stars shared. She was being held up by what appeared to be John David as she smiled directly at the camera. Her outfit consisted of a blue skirt with stars imprinted all over it and a red and white tank top.