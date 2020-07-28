‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Fans Rally Around Chef Kiko Lorran After Captain Sandy Yawn Brings Him To Tears

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hindrigo “KiKo” Lorran had an emotional episode on Monday, and fans on Instagram reacted. The chef’s followers provided support to the Brazilian after his boss, Captain Sandy Yawn, harshly criticized him in the middle of a charter.

KiKo was admittedly concerned going into this charter since Captain Sandy had been urging him to do a better job. The yachtie admitted in a confessional interview that he was “freaking out” over the situation but refused to quit.

KiKo refrained from attending a crew night out and instead stayed into rest and prep. Despite his best attempts, Captain Sandy told the Brazilian that his cuisine wasn’t cutting it for a superyacht. Although the guests insisted that their meals were “tasty,” Captain Sandy was quite upset and insisted that his food would never be served on a superyacht. A visibly upset KiKo understood and offered to leave after he completed the charter.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

Fans took to Instagram to express their support for KiKo.

“I just saw what Sandy said to you, and to see you cry hurt my heart,” one fan wrote.

“It was so tough seeing you cry,” shared another.

Some thought that Captain Sandy was wrong for the way she handled the situation.

“I don’t think you deserved what Sandy said to you about the Las Vegas themed dinner,” wrote a follower.

KiKo served the guests his version of a Las Vegas themed dinner, which included fried chicken, fried sea bass, truffle french fries, and brownies, and Captain Sandy was very displeased.

Another follower blamed Hannah Ferrier for the failed meal. The chief stewardess planned the menu with the chef, and a scene specifically showed her supporting KiKo’s decision to add nachos to the plan. Captain Sandy was especially turned off by the appearance of the Mexican appetizer.

“With the conversation you and Hannah had, that’s the food I would think she was suggesting,” a commenter replied.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Monday, Hannah defended her position as she told host Andy Cohen that she thought that the Vegas-themed event was a good idea.

The chief stewardess then went on to explain that the foods that KiKo served were on the guests’ preference sheets. The reality television veteran shared that she believed that there was “room for improvement” for the Brazilian’s cooking. Hannah then explained that he had come from a private boat and that it was quite different working on charters and catering to the tastes of Americans.