Niki DeMartino Poses In A Robe & Bra For ‘Relaxing Girls Weekend’

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to share with fans a number of new photos of herself from a weekend vacation. The online sensation — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — is no stranger to her updating followers with what she’s been up to and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

In the first shot, Niki stunned in a white bathrobe. Underneath, she displayed her decolletage and wore a bra. Niki didn’t show off any other items of clothing and showcased her legs. The 25-year-old styled her long wavy red hair down with a middle part for the occasion. She was snapped on a double bed in a hotel room with her feet curled up. Niki looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression and rested both arms beside her.

In the next slide, she was captured in the same robe with white slippers on. Niki was photographed walking out on her huge balcony with a smile on her face. In the sixth image, she posed solo in a granite bathroom by the window. Niki placed one hand on the surface behind her and looked in front of her on the left. In the final image, she was pictured closer up on the bed. Niki looked up in front of her and crossed one leg underneath the other.

In the fifth frame, she posted a blurry pic with her friend, Rachel Leigh Weiss, in a pajama crop top and bottoms. Niki held a bottle of what could be alcohol and appeared to be living her best life.

For her caption, she thanked NoMo SoHo for a “relaxing girls weekend.”

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“I’m obsessed. I’m so glad that you got to get away for a little bit! You and @rachelleighweiss are friendship goals,” one user wrote.

“Wow, what an amazing place,” another person shared.

“Ur gorgeous! Love all the confidence you have been showing lately,” remarked a third fan.

“The second picture captures your smile so cute!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she got soaking wet in a slow-motion video clip wearing a bra and jeans. Since the upload, DeMartino has released a new single, “Alone in My Car.” As seen in the official music video, which you can watch here, the clip was taken on the set of the video shoot.