Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Amazing Figure In Satin Charcoal Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Emily Ratajkowski left fans around the world breathless after she posted an sizzling new video of herself bikini-clad on Tuesday, July 28. The bombshell shared the post on Instagram with her 26.7 million followers and it captured the attention of many just minutes after going live.

The 29-year-old American model glowed in the clip as she was photographed outdoors, in front of a large wall. Emily stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sexy angles and poses. She emitted even more sultry vibe by pouting, popping her hips out, and directing her gaze towards the camera’s lens.

Emily’s long brunette locks — which seemingly featured some blond highlights — were styled into a bun as some side bangs fell around her face.

However, it was the model’s flawless figure that easily stood out most, as she displayed her killer physique in a skimpy two-piece.

The charcoal-colored bikini top featured two thin straps that went around her neck and down her back in a criss-cross design. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, accentuating her bust. The piece was also designed with a ruched bandeau-styled body that exposed a great deal of cleavage.

Emily teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, showcasing even more of her curvaceous figure. The briefs, which featured a Brazilian-style thong cut, especially showed off her hips and pert derrière. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ high-waisted design drew eyes to her chiseled core.

She finished the poolside look off with a pair of long drop earring, a bracelet, and lace-up shoes.

In the caption, the model introduced her new Satin Swim collection from her swimwear company, Inamorata, imploring her fans to shop via the link in her bio.

The stunning snapshot was received with a large amount of support, receiving more than 3.5 million views and 800,000 likes in just a few hours. An additional 6,000 followers complimented Emily on her body, good looks, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“So hot,” one user praised.

“My heart just stopped,” added a second fan.

“You are the definition of perfection,” a third admirer chimed in.

“How is that body possible,” a fourth individual asserted, following their statement with a string of red-heart emoji.

Emily has promoted her new swimsuit collection in a number of posts on Instagram this past week. Just yesterday, she rocked another one of her suits, this one a mustard-colored bikini that again showed off her form, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 700,000 likes.