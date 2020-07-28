Larsa Pippen Rocks A Bra & Spandex In Hot New Beachside Upload

Social media influencer and reality star Larsa Pippen traded in her bikini in favor of another sexy outfit that showed off her curves to perfection. The mother-of-four took to her feed on Tuesday afternoon to treat fans to a great view of her fit figure.

The photo captured Larsa basking in the sunshine at an undisclosed location. Larsa leaned the majority of her weight on a concrete planter that was filled with greenery. A tall apartment building with several windows appeared at her back while the view to her side offered spectacular glimpses of the beach and ocean. Larsa planted her derriere on the concrete surface and extended one leg out in front of her while bending her opposite leg at the knee. She focused her attention directly in front of her and pursed her lips slightly.

The star opted for a two-piece set that showed off her fit figure. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from an online retailer, PrettyLittleThing. On her upper half, Larsa rocked a bra that was tight on her chest. The garment had thick straps that were worn on her tanned shoulders and a wide armhole that revealed her brown skin underneath. The piece boasted a heather gray hue that gave the outfit an athletic vibe. The bottom portion of the bra had a thick strap that was tight on Larsa’s ribs and teased a glimpse of her trim tummy.

The lower portion of her attire was equally hot. She opted for a pair of black spandex that featured a high waistband that accentuated her tiny midsection. The piece was tight on her peachy posterior, and its high-cut design showed off her slender legs.

Larsa added an expensive pair of white Chanel sneakers to her attire, and she did not appear to be sporting any socks. She pulled her long, dark tresses in a high ponytail and rocked a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun. Larsa also wore a set of diamond earrings that added a sparkle to her skimpy attire.

The post has been live for a few short hours, but fans have been flooding it with praise ever since. More than 7,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post, and 109 left comments.

“Baby got butt and I cannot lie you other brothers cant deny….” one follower gushed with the addition of a single blue heart emoji.

“Nice day for the beach,” another social media user pointed out.

“Love you Larsa!! You are always the best,” a third complimented.