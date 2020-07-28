Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Curves & Confidence In A Black Bikini

Lori Harvey sizzled in a series of new snapshots she shared via her Instagram page. The stunning model wore a black bikini as she posed by the pool, and this two-piece bathing suit won rave reviews from her followers.

The 23-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey tagged the fashion line Bottega Veneta in the initial snap that she shared on Monday. This is the line’s bikini in a basic black color that consisted of a one-shoulder modest top and high-waisted briefs.

Based on the pages she tagged in her initial upload, Lori also seemingly incorporated pieces from both Saint Laurent and Balenciaga into this look as well. She had her brunette tresses pulled back away from her face and long waves cascaded down her back.

The first photo showed Lori lounging outdoors with the sun shining down on her. She had one hair held up to her head as if she were slicking her hair back, and she leaned back and braced herself with her other arm.

The stunning model looked off to the side in this snapshot, a serious and fierce expression on her face. Her pose accentuated her muscular arms and flawless skin as she showcased one long leg and revealed a hint of her midriff.

“One of a kind,” one of her followers praised.

The second picture showed Lori in a slightly different position. She leaned back, bracing herself with both arms, and this allowed her to showcase her abs more prominently.

The final picture in Monday’s post was a tighter shot of Lori’s face. The top allowed everybody to see just a touch of sideboob and the jersey material closely followed the contours of Lori’s plump breasts.

“She really cannot be tamed,” a fan determined.

That trio of uploads received more than 225,000 likes from the model’s 2.3 million followers within about 20 hours. Tuesday afternoon, she posted another photo from this shoot and fans immediately went wild over this one as well.

The new photo featured Lori standing, holding a white towel in front of her legs. Her smooth, dark skin glistened in the sunlight and the framing of this snap gave everybody an opportunity to appreciate Lori’s curvy physique.

“Yessss so beautiful,” someone commented on the new snapshot.

“Real life black Barbie,” another person lauded.

It took only 40 minutes for this new upload to be liked by more than 60,000 people. Hundreds of fans commented on both posts featuring Lori wearing this stunning two-piece bathing suit and it seemed that people could hardly contain themselves.

This is not the first time that Lori has shown off her curves by wearing a jaw-dropping bikini, but it has been a while. She did post some saucy pictures showing her in a two-piece for Memorial Day, and people were glad to see her back with more of this type of upload.