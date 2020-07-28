Dolly Castro Stuns In Low-Cut Bra In Riviera Maya

Dolly Castro may be on vacation, but that has not stopped her from keeping up with her grueling workout regimen. The Nicaraguan model flaunted her gym-honed figure in a skimpy two-piece set in her latest social media update, which proved hard to ignore.

The sizzling upload captured the model posed in a gym. As her geotag suggested, she was in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Dolly posed in profile in front of a set of metal racks that had different weights lined along the top of it. The model looked into the camera with a sultry stare as she confidently placed one hand on her hip and the opposite on a canister of protein powder that was on the weight rack. She arched her back slightly and popped her booty out while showing off her bombshell curves in a sizzling two-piece set.

On her upper half, she rocked a sports bra that boasted a light blue hue, which popped perfectly against her tanned complexion. Its deep V-neckline exposed her voluptuous chest while its thick straps had wide armholes that showed off her muscular biceps. The upper left corner of the bra was decorated with the 1st Phorm logo — a company that the fitness coach frequently promotes on her page.

The bottom of her attire was just as sexy and featured a teal color that was a few shades darker than her bra. The garment had a tight waistband that was worn high on her midsection but still allowed Dolly to show off her taut tummy and abs. The rest of the piece fit snug on her shapely thighs, and the bottom of the shorts hit well above her knee, allowing her to showcase her legs.

In the caption of the photo, Dolly shared a few workout tips with her followers and reminded them to stay motivated every day, even if they are on vacation. She shared with fans that she was enjoying a total body workout today and added a flexing hand emoji.

The post has already amassed over 48,000 likes and 480-plus comments from Dolly’s fans. Many fans applauded her for keeping up with her workouts while a few more dropped a line to let her know that she looked incredible.

“Daaang. You’re getting it in on vacation…? Yeah!!!!” one follower gushed with the addition of a few clapping hand emoji.

“Thanks for the motivation cause that’s what I need. It’s hard to juggle finding time to work out w/ a 7 month old, 10 yr old & working full time. But I’m trying!” another fan added.

“Your beauty motivates many blessings,” a third chimed in.