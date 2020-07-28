Anllela Sagra Leaves Little To Imagination In Sheer Black Lingerie

Bombshell Anllela Sagra sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Tuesday, July 28. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 11.7 million followers, and the post became a hit shortly after going live.

The 27-year-old — who is from Colombia — was photographed seemingly inside of her home. Anllela took center stage, for the two-photo slideshow, as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She switched between two sexy poses as she sat down on her couch. She added even more sexiness to the photo by sporting a pout for the camera, and directing her gaze straight towards its lens.

Her long, brunette hair — which seemingly featured some blond highlights — did not appear to be styled as it fell around her shoulders and back in slightly messy waves.

Still, it was the model’s famous and curvy figure that stole the show in the slideshow, as she flaunted her curves with some reveling lingerie.

Anllela rocked a black bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sexy undergarment, which was designed with some sheer material, was quite tight on her and highlighted her bust. The bra’s cups also revealed a great deal of cleavage as they struggled to contain her assets.

The model teamed the intimate top with a matching pair of panties that also did not conceal conceal much as they featured a high-rise, skimpy cut. That garment particularly showed off her hips and pert derrière, while also drawing attention to her toned midriff.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her photo was shot by Joey Wright, a Fort Lauderdale-based photographer.

The smoking-hot update was met with a large amount of support and approval from her fans, garnering more than 20,000 likes in just 10 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 180 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, beauty, and intimates.

“Why are you so perfect,” one user wrote.

“Marvelous,” a second fan added, following their compliment with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Amazing body,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Anllela has served a number of daring looks to social media this past week. Just two days ago, she stunned her fans once more after she wore a tiny pair of panties and a revealing crop top, per The Inquisitr. That upload received more than 118,000 likes, before being taken down.