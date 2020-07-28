Demi Rose Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Mesh Bodysuit

On Tuesday, July 28, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 14.2 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos showed the 25-year-old posing on what appears to be a trail overlooking a beautiful beach. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Ibiza, Spain.

Demi sizzled in a cheeky black mesh bodysuit from the clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing. The revealing garment left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of rimless sunglasses and numerous rings.

In the first image, Demi turned her body, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. She placed one of her hands on the rock formation beside her and the other on the side of her face. She tilted her chin upward and looked toward the camera with her mouth slightly open. The social media sensation altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer. She touched her thigh and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere.

She tagged Ibiza-based hairstylist Faye Browne in the body of the post, insinuating that she had braided Demi’s long locks. The model’s nails were also perfectly manicured and painted silver for the photoshoot.

In the caption, Demi shared a message about “[s]elf love” and advertised for PrettyLittleThing.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“So gorgeous and lovely,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” added a different devotee.

“You are so stunning and beautiful,” remarked another follower, along with numerous kissing face emoji.

“God you’re so gorgeous Demi! @demirose,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently shared topless pictures, wearing only a pair of purple shorts and a matching sweatshirt draped over her upper body.