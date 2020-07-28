Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Bikini While Doing Yoga

American beauty Jasmine Sanders sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a series of sexy bikini-clad snapshots of herself on Tuesday, July 28. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to Instagram to share the sizzling content with her 3.9 million followers.

The 28-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fashion influencer, was photographed while seemingly out on her balcony, as the ocean filled the background behind her. Jasmine took center stage in the series, which consisted of three photos, as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera while doing yoga. She sported a natural pout as she stretched her right leg — exuding a sultry vibe.

Her long blond hair was pulled back into a high bun, likely to keep her locks out of her face while she practiced her poses.

Still, it was her killer figure that stood out the most in the series, as she flaunted her famous physique with a revealing bikini.

Jasmine sported a colorful, vibrant bikini bra that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not provide much coverage as it hugged her chest tightly. The top also featured tiny triangular cups that exposed a bit of cleavage and some sideboob.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not conceal much of her curvaceous figure. The briefs featured a classic, Brazilian-style thong cut that particularly showed off her hips and pert backside. The bottoms high-waisted design further drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a few gold necklaces, and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, Jasmine asked her fans how their “spirit” was. She further stated that yoga, stretching, and mediation are beneficial for ones mental and physical health.

The eye-catching series was instantly met with enthusiasm and support from fans, accumulating more than 29,000 likes in less than three hours. More than 150 users also headed to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments on her body, beauty, and bathing suit.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote.

“You are your most beautiful, in your fullest spirit like this,” added a second admirer.

“It’s absurd how beautiful you are,” a third individual remarked.

“Love this post,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Jasmine has served up a lot of sexy looks to her Instagram account recently. On July 24, she wowed her fans once again when she rocked just snakeskin-print lingerie, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 38,000 likes.