Kindly Myers & Lizzy Acosta Rock Bikinis In Scorching New Instagram Share

Kindly Myers flaunted her bombshell curves alongside her friend, Lizzy Acosta, in a sexy shot that was posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday morning. The image showed the duo in colorful bikinis that left little to the imagination of the Playboy model’s fans.

The post captured the pair posed outside in the sun. A geotag in the update indicated that the models were in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not much of the landscape was able to be seen aside from a few palm tree trunks and tall, green trees. Kindly turned her body in profile and pressed the side of her head into her friend’s forehead. She placed one of her arms in front of her taut tummy and one thigh over her Lizzy’s. Meanwhile, Lizzy playfully tugged at her bikini bottom and looked toward the ground with a sultry stare.

Kindly opted for a tie-dye print swimsuit that showed off her killer curves. The top of the suit had tiny, triangular cups that hardly contained her ample bust. Only a piece of the garment’s thin strap could be seen in the image and the bottom of the suit was tight on her hips, which helped draw attention to her tiny midsection and waist. The high cut design also flaunted her muscular thighs. Kindly wore her long, blond locks with a middle part and added a few loose curls to the body of her hair.

Lizzy opted for a vibrant orange bikini that boasted an underwire-style cut. The top had thin straps that were worn over her tanned arms and a sexy neckline that treated fans to a view of her ample bust. The middle of the garment featured a triangular design, which helped draw even more attention to her cleavage.

The bottom of Lizzy’s suit had a low-riding front that hit a few inches below her navel and left her taut tummy bare. The sides were worn high on her hips and showed off her bronze stems in their entirety. She styled her hair with a middle part and added some curls for volume.

In the caption of the post, Kindly made sure to tag her photographer and glam squad. It comes as no surprise that the photo has accrued over 10,000 likes and 240-plus comments.

“Body for dayyysssss. You’re both killing it,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flames.

“Absolute smoke shows,” a second Instagrammer added.

“They look so beautiful,” another pointed out with the addition of few pink hearts.

“You are the most beautiful,” one more raved.