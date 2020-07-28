‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally’s Urgent Medical Crisis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 29 reveals that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a real medical crisis but it seems as if no one will initially believe her. Dr. Penny Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) training will kick in as she eventually realizes that this time around Sally’s not faking it, per TV Guide.

A Real Health Crisis

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) broke the news to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She told him all about the redhead’s plan to win him back and how she faked her terminal illness with Penny’s health. Wyatt blasted his ex-fiancée and let her know what he thought about her scheme. He believed in her and was gutted when he found out that she was going to die. He did not appreciate her playing with his emotions.

Realizing that she has really messed up, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally tries to apologize. She will do anything to make it up to Wyatt and she pleads with him for forgiveness.

The soap opera spoilers tease that while begging Wyatt to have mercy on her, Sally will have a health crisis. However, since she’s already played that trick on them, no one believes that she urgently needs medical attention.

Penny Jumps Into Doctor Mode

However, when they see Sally struggling, Flo, Penny, and Wyatt conclude that she’s having a true emergency. Penny will quickly assess her patient and try to assist her. As her primary physician, she already knows her medical history and that she was suffering from stress. In the meantime, Wyatt will try to assist Penny who’s busy with the designer.

Flo jumps on the phone. She will call 9-1-1 and the EMTs will rush to Sally’s aid.

Sean Smith / CBS

Guilty Friends

Penny, Wyatt, and Flo will feel guilty that they did not respond to Sally’s initial pleas. In The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, Flo is very upset as she waits for news about the designer’s condition.

“I can’t believe this is happening!” Flo exclaims as she waits in the hospital’s waiting room. It appears as if no one took Sally’s underlying stress condition seriously and they never understood how it affected her. Now that Wyatt and Flo saw how stress impacts her, they can appreciate the effect that their relationship had on her.

In the meantime, Dr. Joyce Griffith (Lisa Canning) will attend to the redhead and make sure that she’s stable.

It appears as if Sally will make it through this episode as the doctor will ask her if she’s ready for visitors, per The Inquisitr.