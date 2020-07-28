Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Phenomenal Figure On The Beach In A Minuscule Black Bikini

Kelly Gale lit up her Instagram page on Tuesday with a stunning new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The image went live just minutes ago but has already proved to be a major hit with her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model was captured soaking up some sun on a beautiful, secluded beach in the steamy new addition to her page. She laid on her back across the wet sand with one leg bent at the knee and the other almost completely stretched out in front of her. Her arms were raised up above her shoulders and she turned her head to the side while wearing a seductive look on her face and gazing at the camera with a sultry stare.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kelly’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a minuscule black bikini that complimented her allover tan and did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure. It included a halter-style top with thin, floss-style straps that wrapped tightly around her neck and ribcage to highlight her slender frame. The number also had minuscule triangle cups that were hardly enough to contain her assets, flashing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob as she worked the camera. Her audience, however, did not seem bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bottoms of Kelly’s swimwear look were almost completely out of eyesight in the photo, though it was easy to tell that the number was just as risque. It boasted a daringly cheeky cut that showcased the 25-year-old’s lean legs in their entirety as well as a peek at her perky derriere. The garment also had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

Fans quickly made use of the like button, hitting it nearly 12,000 times within just 50 minutes of the photo going live. The comments section was also flooded with compliments during the short time span as well.

“You are amazing!” one person wrote.

“Legit goddess,” quipped another fan.

Beautiful. Great shot,” a third follower praised.

“You’re divine,” added a fourth admirer.

Kelly is hardly shy about showing off her fabulous bikini body on social media. The model recently shared another tantalizing upload that saw her rocking a tan two-piece while getting completely drenched in an outdoor shower. Fans went wild for that swimwear look as well, awarding it over 56,000 likes and 291 comments to date.