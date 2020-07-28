‘This Is Us’ Boss Promises ‘Emotional Monologue’ In Season 5 For Cast Members Snubbed By Emmys

Ths NBC hit was snubbed in the Outstanding Drama Series category and several main stars were also overlooked.

This Is Us boss Dan Fogelman is warning fans to get out the tissues after the NBC drama series that was snubbed by the Emmy Awards. The showrunner reacted on Twitter after his hit series and several key cast members were overlooked when the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced.

In a Twitter post shortly, which can be seen here, shared after the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced, Fogelman sent some “Emmy love” to nominees Sterling K. Brown, guest stars Ron Cephas Jones and Phylicia Rashad, the show’s hairstyling team led by Michael Reitz, and music director Siddhartha Khosla and collaborator Taylor Goldsmith, who were nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their original song “Memorized.” The song was performed in a flash-forward scene by an all-grown-up Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik).

While he appeared to be truly happy for his show’s Emmy nominees, the This Is Us creator offered a consolation prize for those who did not get a nod, including 2019 nominees Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, and Milo Ventimiglia, the latter of whom has been nominated in the Lead Actor category every year since 2017.

“Worry not: those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue this season,” the This Is Us boss tweeted.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In comments to the post, many fans agreed that the show’s stars deserved to be recognized for their work. Others couldn’t believe the NBC hit won’t be represented in the drama category this year.

“Very happy for the nominees, but very angry for not seeing This Is Us competing in the best drama series category,” one viewer wrote.

“Totally floored that [Mandy Moore] did not get nominated after the season she gave us,” one fan wrote. ” Her work was superb! This entire cast just brings it for us each week.”

“Really looking forward to that [Mandy] monologue that will be coming this season,” another added.

Moore herself also offered congrats to the nominees on Twitter, seen here. The This Is Us leading lady gave a special shoutout to her husband, Goldsmith, who was one of the Best Song nominees.

“So proud of our This Is Us team on the Emmy love,” she wrote, before calling her TV son Brown “unstoppable.”

Many This Is Us fans commented on the actress’s post to denounce her snub, with some calling her the “best female lead on TV.”

There is no word when This Is Us will begin production amid shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it sounds like writers better get working on those monologues.