Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Leather Corset & Skintight Lace-Up Pants

On Tuesday, July 28, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo was taken at a lower angle and mainly focused on her legs. In the picture, Niece faced away from a sizable mirror in a white-walled room.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a black leather corset which accentuated her slender waist. She paired the revealing garment with matching low-rise lace-up pants from the clothing company Toxic Vision. The skintight bottoms put her curvaceous hips on display, much to the delight of her audience.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

For the photo, the 29-year-old stood with her legs spread and her back arched, emphasizing her pert derriere. She rested one of her hands on the top of her head, as she turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the manga and anime series Dragon Ball. She noted that the picture is reminiscent of how the character Goku looks when battling an adversary.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so perfect I really love it,” gushed a fan, along with a heart-eye and two black heart emoji.

“Very beautiful awesome looking lady,” added a different devotee.

“Amazing, haha. Made my day, in multiple ways. Thank you,” remarked another follower, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“@niecewaidhofer lol. Sometimes I can’t decide whether the pic or the caption is better. Both always rock,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Niece engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore nude lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.