Amber Heard Address ‘Incredibly Painful’ Court Case As Johnny Depp’s Libel Trial Ends

On Tuesday, Amber Heard stood outside of the London High Court in the United Kingdom to discuss the “incredibly painful” ordeal of her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s extensive three-week libel trial against the publication The Sun.

According to Page Six, the actress said the trial was difficult because it made her relive the “most traumatic and intimate details” of her “volatile marriage” to Depp.

The 34-year-old reiterated that she was not the one who had chosen to bring the case to court. Depp and his attorneys filed suit against The Sun after the publication called him a “wife beater.”

“After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court.”

Heard noted that she had traveled to the United Kingdom “to testify as a witness to assist the court,” and said that even though she would rather have not participated in a lengthy trial, she did “stand by” her testimony.

She further asserted that she believed the trial “was a waste of U.K. taxpayer’s money.”

The ruling on the case is unclear as of yet. The judge is contemplating his decision after the trial came to a close at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Concluding her speech, Heard claimed she would be placing her “faith” in the courts and that she was traumatized after spending weeks having some of the darkest moments of her life combed through, and her truth repeatedly questioned.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Furthermore, Heard said she was glad that it was over now, and the resources used in the trial could be “re-directed to more important legal matters delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her legal team, both her U.K. and U.S. attorneys, and the “diligent” staff at the courts, as well as the police, who ensured she was able to provide her testimony safely.

In a final message, the Aquaman actress thanked her fans and supporters who have sent her an outpour of love and support throughout the ordeal.

“You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you.”

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Heard previously said she believed the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor could act like “a monster” sometimes. Despite the fact he had times where he was an incredible, loving husband, she also alleged there was a darkness inside of them that she feared.

She also reportedly told the court that when he was sober, she had a “wonderful” time with him.