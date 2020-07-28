Justin Bieber Reportedly Did Not Reach Out To Kim Kardashian Because He Is ‘Turned Off’ From The World

Even though Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin visited Kanye West in Wyoming amid his reported bipolar episode, sources claim the singer has not reached out to Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to an exclusive from Hollywood Life, the reason Justin did not get in touch with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is because he feels “turned off right now from the world and will be for the next few weeks.”

The insider revealed that he is “focused on enjoying time with his wife and unwinding and enjoying his road trip across the country right now.”

It also sounds like there are a lot of rumors about the “Yummy” singer potentially working on a new album.

“Those close to him say it seems like he’s about to come back big and with a vengeance. But right now, he’s just spending time with his girl,” stated the article.

On July 24, Kanye posted a photo of Justin sitting next to Damon Dash, a notable record executive. Per the caption, the two were supposedly discussing “spray foam wall prototypes.”

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Justin looked casual and relaxed in the snap. He wore a light green hoodie, a dark green baseball cap, what looked like khaki shorts, and a pair of tennis shoes.

Fans of the 26-year-old were pleasantly surprised to see that he visited his friend Kanye during a difficult moment. The photo shared on Twitter racked up over 11,600 responses and more than 100,000 likes.

Others were just interested in when Kanye was planning to release his new album, Donda, named for his late mother, which was promised on July 24 but ultimately kept under wraps.

That said, despite the timing of the encounter, Justin has not specified exactly why he and Hailey chose to drop by and visit with the Yeezy founder, but Hailey foreshadowed their road trip when asking for advice on how to avoid car sickness on her Instagram story ahead of leaving for Wyoming.

As Hollywood Life noted, “the hangout came the same week the rapper revealed he tried to divorce Kim in the past during his Twitter outbursts.”

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Kim had allegedly reunited for her husband for the first time since the rapper’s bipolar episode, and his many tweetstorms started. He has since apologized to Kim via Twitter.

She was reportedly very emotional upon meeting with him and photographs showed her breaking down into tears while chatting with her husband from inside a vehicle.