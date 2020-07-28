‘Summer House’ Season 5 Begins Production In The Hamptons, New Cast Members Reportedly Added

The cast of the Bravo reality show will skip the back and forth to the Big Apple and stay put in the party house.

Summer House has started filming for Season 5. The stars of the Bravo reality show moved to their Hamptons party house this week to begin production on the long-overdue summertime series, according to a report by People.

An insider told the outlet that the New York-based reality stars moved into their Hamptons rental home on Tuesday to begin filming. It is unclear if the house is the same Water Mill, NY property that has been the cast’s home for the past three summers. That estate, which includes a pool, hot tub, and tennis courts on five acres of land, was listed for sale earlier this year. In past interviews, some members of the Summer House cast admitted they were ready for new digs after exploring “every nook and cranny” of their longtime pad.

No matter what house the Summer House crew lives in, the People source confirmed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will be quarantined at home together throughout the duration of filming instead of traveling back and forth from the city every weekend as they did in past seasons.

In addition, there will reportedly be some new cast members added for Season 5. Bravo has not confirmed if all of last summer’s stars — which included Kyle Cooke, and his fiancée Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud — will be back or who the new faces will be. Fans of the show know that there has been an ever-changing lineup ever since the first season, which showcased twins Lauren and Ashley Wirkus.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cooke previously said that in light of the COVID-19 situation and other things, there could be “a little bit of turnover and change” due to “life events” and “friendships evolving.”

“[It’s] even as simple as Lindsay and her boyfriend, Stephen [Traverise],” Batula added. “Who knows what happens with that, but he could be in the mix in the summer, or in the house this summer. Or maybe Carl picks up a new girlfriend in quarantine.”

One definite change will be the dynamic with Radke. The veteran Summer House star has quit drinking since last year’s summer-long party, so fans will likely see a new side to him.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Paige Desorbo and Hannah Berner recently ended their nightly Instagram Live sessions, dubbed “Giggly Squad,” which is another clue that they were likely headed to the Summer House.