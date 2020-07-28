Gabrielle Union, 47, Flaunts Her Figure & Gets Sassy While Wearing A Pink Sports Bra & Leggings

Gabrielle Union shared a new video on her Instagram page Tuesday morning that was an immediate hit with her followers. The former America’s Got Talent judge was decked out in bubblegum-pink workout wear and looked incredible as both her personality and her physique demanded everybody’s attention.

The new video clip began with Gabrielle explaining that she had just filmed some new workouts for the FitOn app. The 47-year-old entertainment personality looked incredible her pink exercise gear. She chose to wear a sports bra and full-length leggings and she added a pair of black sneakers to complete the look.

The inspiring exercise session was filmed outdoors and the sun was shining brightly behind Gabrielle as she filmed. At one point, she jokingly referenced the “bend and snap” move from the movie Legally Blonde and she smiled broadly throughout the clip.

Gabrielle’s dimples made a number of appearances throughout this workout. She had her short, natural hair styled with a center part and her locks were swept up sleekly into two small buns atop her head.

“Still look exactly like u looked in your film bring it on what’s the secret sis,” one of Gabrielle’s fans noted.

The sports bra was fairly modest and provided plenty of coverage, as did the high-waisted leggings. However, Gabrielle’s fabulous abs were still exposed. In addition, the leggings highlighted her toned legs and provided a glimpse of her pert derriere as she rolled across the grass at one point.

Gabrielle incorporated a handful of jokes into this short video, which was likely a hint that the full exercise session incorporated a lot of humor. In one instance, she teasingly asked if there was a trolley she could use when facing a challenge to “climb a mountain.”

“You are perfection. Always loved your style, beauty and awesomeness! Rock on!” a follower praised.

“Trying to figure out what youth potion you have why your skin is so flawless!” noted another follower.

During another move, Gabrielle lost her balance for a second. She joked that it happened because she was filled with too much anger. Instead, she quipped, she needed more gratitude.

The fitness trainer who led Gabrielle through this series of exercises didn’t seem to break a sweat. However, the television personality and entrepreneur definitely got sweaty and worn out by the time she’d run through this course of moves.

Gabrielle’s post had already been viewed more than 40,000 times in the first 30 minutes that it was live on her page. Her presentation was clearly a hit and her flawless figure definitely inspires many of her 16.3 million followers.