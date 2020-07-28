‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Responds To Photo Backlash After Accepting Instagram Challenge

Katie Maloney came under fire after sharing a black and white photo of herself.

Katie Maloney put a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, July 27, in solitude with the “Women Supporting Women” challenge and was immediately, and ironically, met with a lack of support from her female followers.

As fans may have seen, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opted an pic of herself that had been taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Martina Tolot Moroder after being challenged to do so by longtime friend and frequent Bravo guest star Kristina Kelly.

Sadly, while the photo was meant to encourage others to participate in the viral challenge, which is a way for ladies to show their appreciation for other females who inspire and show love one another, not everyone responded to Katie’s image with inspiration and love.

“Bummed you’ve been posting old photos lately. Aren’t you happy with how you look now??” one person wondered, suggesting that Katie is hiding what she actually looks like from her followers.

In response, Katie said that if the woman was feeling “bummed,” she should do something positive with her life, such as walking, listening to music, or eating some good food. As Katie hilariously explained, that’s what she does when she’s feeling “bummed.”

A short time later, Katie was met with another woman who was less than impressed with her black and white image and told her that she should have put a more natural photograph.

“All these ladies that are posting look like they are professional photographs that have been retouched in Photoshop so many times I don’t even know [the people],” the second lady said.

Although there was certainly plenty of negativity posted to Katie’s account after she posted her encouraging photo, there was also a lot of positive comments from fans and followers of Katie, who applauded her for participating in the campaign and flooded her with compliments over the gorgeous image. Unfortunately, Katie only took the time to clap back at the negative posts that were shared in the comments section of her pic.

Katie Maloney attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘Pitch Perfect 3.’ Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katie was recently seen reuniting with her fired Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both of whom were axed from their full-time positions on the show in June due to past accusations of racism. During the outing, which took place at The Grove in Los Angeles, Katie and her longtime friends posed with one of their young fans, who later shared the pic on her Instagram page.