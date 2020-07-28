Matt Damon & His Wife Luciana Barroso Pack On The PDA In Malibu While Clad In Sexy Swimwear

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, packed on the PDA during a recent trip to Malibu. Photos shared by The Daily Mail captured the happy couple frolicking around in the water and acting like newlyweds.

The photos were snapped on July 27, and it looked to be another picture-perfect day in Malibu with the sun shining brightly overhead and only a few clouds in the sky. The famous duo had their fuzzy white pooch in tow and were all smiles in most of the snaps. A few of the images in the set saw Matt running near the shore with his dog right behind him while a few shots saw Luciana grab the adorable pooch and take her in the water. One of the images even caught the couple locking lips while waist-deep in the ocean water.

Matt showed off his gym-honed body in a pair of black board shorts, and he wore the garment low on his waist while treating fans to a great view of his toned abs and ripped arms. Matt rocked a silver wedding band on his ring finger and added a double layer of coverage from the sun with a pair of black sunglasses and a baseball cap to match. A few photos also captured him with a beverage in his hand, and many showed him showcasing his athletic abilities and jumping over the waves.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Luciana showed off her incredible figure in a tiny teal bathing suit. The Argentinian beauty opted for a top that boasted a plunging neckline and offered generous views of her ample bust. The piece had thin straps that were decorated with gold clasps, which gave the look an expensive feel. The lower half of her outfit was just as sexy, and she opted for a pair of tiny bottoms that only covered what was necessary. The suit had thin straps that were worn low on her hips, and the cut showcased trim legs and small waist. A few shots were snapped from a front-facing angle, and Luciana’s chiseled abs were well on display.

Most of the images captured her with wet hair as she had just taken a dip in the surf. Luciana wore a few accessories for the beachside outing, including a chunky gold bracelet on her wrist. She added a small set of earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling.

The couple has had quite the summer so far. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that his eldest daughter, Alexia, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“[Alexia] had COVID really early on, along with her roommates. We’re going to go back to Los Angeles and she’s going to come out, so we’ll all be together and figure out what the heck we’re going to do. It’s such an odd limbo that we’re all in,” he said.

Alexia is Luciana’s daughter from a previous marriage, and she was attending school in New York when the outbreak occurred.