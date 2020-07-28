Ramona Singer Is Getting Ready To Film The ‘RHONY’ Reunion After Elyse Slaine Confirms Absence

Ramona Singer is getting glammed.

Ramona Singer is getting ready for what is sure to be a dramatic taping for The Real Housewives of New York City.

While many viewers of the Bravo reality series were left disappointed earlier this month when Ramona’s former bestie, series “friend” Elyse Slaine, revealed on Twitter that she would not be a part of the upcoming filming session, which is expected to take place virtually, Ramona told her fans and followers on Tuesday, July 28, that she is looking forward to the event.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, Ramona thanked her hairstylist, Julius Michael, a favorite of the entire Real Housewives franchise, for giving her new highlights before she reunites with her cast mates.

“Thanks for my stunning highlights getting glam ready for My season 12 reunion,” Ramona wrote in the caption of her photo, making sure to capitalize the “M” in “My.”

In Ramona’s photo, which was shot in selfie form, the longtime Real Housewives of New York City cast member was seen at a restaurant looking quite tan as she showed off her very blonde hair and gave a smile to the camera. While not much of her outfit was seen, Ramona’s online audience members got a slight glimpse of a gold sequined top as she also wore a sweet butterfly necklace and matching chain.

As fans of the series well know, Ramona spent several months quarantining in Florida with her daughter, Avery Singer, which likely explains why she’s so tan.

Although it is unclear why Ramona would suggest that the upcoming reunion is her reunion, that could have a little something to do with the drama surrounding Elyse’s absence from the reunion. After all, when Elyse first revealed she would not be present for the filming session, it was alleged that Ramona had blocked her from being a part of it.

Ramona Singer visits ‘Extra’ at The Levi’s Store in Times Square. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Elyse confirmed her Real Housewives of New York City reunion absence on Twitter days ago and was immediately met with fans who were disappointed and left wondering why she wouldn’t be included in the event when she was included in the cast as a “friend.”

Just weeks ago, Sutton Stracke, a “friend” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, confirmed she had been a part of filming on their Season 10 reunion and typically, all “friends” of the franchise make at least a brief appearance during the specials.

“I wonder if Elyse not being there was influenced by Ramona in any form,” one fan wrote.

“That’s because she knows too much about Ramona,” another suggested.