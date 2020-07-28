Cindy Prado Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bikini

Model Cindy Prado looks to be making the most of the warmer temperatures. Her Instagram page is filled with updates that show her looking fabulous in an array of summery outfits. On Tuesday, she shared a series of photos that captured her rocking a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Cindy’s two-piece swimsuit was made from a white textured fabric. The top had triangle-shaped cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a low front with high sides that highlighted her flat abs. She also sported a sheer white coverup, which she wore open. Cindy completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and thick, gold hoop earrings.

The popular influencer looked sexy and chic in the photos, of which there were six. Most of them saw her soaking up some sun while kicking back in a lounge chair.

In the first snap, Cindy looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The image captured the model from the front as she lied back on the chair with one hand over her head. Her coverup was open, giving her the opportunity to showcase her ample chest and hourglass shape. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it popped against the white fabric.

The following three photos were similar in that they captured Cindy lying on her side while she faced the lens. Two of the snapshots caught her from a close-up angle, giving her fans a nice look at her ample chest. One of the pictures showed most all of her body as she sat with her knees bent.

Cindy was inside for the fourth image, which saw her from behind as she stood in front of a mirror while applying lip gloss. Her hair was wrapped in a towel.

In the last photo, Cindy was standing outside. A few of the buttons in the middles of the coverup were fastened. The opened buttons flashed her bare chest, flat abdomen and bare thigh. With her eyes closed, she covered her mouth with her hands, flaunting her incredible physique.

Dozens of her admirers took some time to dole out the compliments.

“You know your body in a bikini it’s like a hamburger on a bun they both go together as a matter of fact I don’t think I’ve seen another body that was made more to wear a bikini than yours,” wrote one follower.

“Simply Divine,” a second comment read.

“It doesn’t get any sexier than Cindy!” gushed a third follower.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous!!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Not too long ago, Cindy put her curves on display in a figure-hugging minidress.