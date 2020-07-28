Timothée Chalamet Carries A Guitar As He Prepares For His Upcoming Role As Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet is currently spending his days strumming a guitar as he practices for his upcoming role as music icon Bob Dylan.

The 24-year-old seems to be taking his impending role as the iconic musician pretty seriously, as he headed to a guitar lesson earlier this week in New York City. Timothée, who was accompanied by his father, could be seen carrying a bulky Gibson guitar as he made his way toward a black sports car.

In the candid pictures shared via The Daily Mail, the usually timid actor could be seen rocking a protective mask as he tried to avoid making eye contact with the camera, while his dad opened the car door for him.

Timothée, who’s usually known for his keen fashion sense, was the epitome of cool as he rocked what could only be described as “fashionable loungewear.” He covered his brown curls with a navy blue San Diego Padres baseball cap. The actor looked relaxed in a dark green T-shirt and a pair of comfy sweatpants as he made his way around to the other side of the car. He completed the ensemble by wearing a pair of white Adidas Ultra Boosts.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the star would portray a young Bob Dylan. The biopic will depict the famous crooner’s transition from folk singer to rock ‘n’ roll legend. The film is reportedly titled Going Electric and will be directed by James Mangold. Timothée and James, who directed Ford v Ferrari, aren’t the only famous names attached to the flick — Bob Dylan will be the executive producer on the film.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fans of Timothée may have to wait a bit longer before they can see him on the big screen again, as his upcoming movie has been riddled with delays. The French Dispatch, a picture directed by the legendary Wes Anderson, was put on hold “indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by Deadline. It was expected to be released on July 24, but the movie has been pushed back until October 16.

The anticipated Anderson comedy isn’t the only movie that’s been postponed this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Disney has removed many of its films from their schedule due to the pandemic. A live-action adaptation of Mulan was slated to be released for March 27 but has since been delayed by a full year. There is no word from the studio on when the Disney classic will be released.