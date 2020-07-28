Ms Banks Wows Fans In Gray Blazer Dress & Pink Sunglasses

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The rising star is not only known for her musical talent but also her taste in fashion.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a gray blazer dress that displayed a hint of her decolletage. The garment featured two black buttons and fell above her upper thigh. Ms Banks accessorized with stylish pink sunglasses and held onto a small black bag. She didn’t opt for any visible jewelry but did rock long acrylic nails that matched her shades. Ms Banks styled her dark wavy shoulder-length hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a backdrop covered in green leaves and plants. Ms Banks rested both arms beside her and made sure her glasses were tilted down slightly so she could give the camera lens full eye contact.

In the next slide, she was captured sporting a similar pose. However, she looked up to her right.

For her caption, she referred to herself as a rapper who plays “around in fashion.”

In the tags, Ms Banks credited House of CB for her garment and Syon Lounge for the location she was photographed at. She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, the bar is located in London.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 25,400 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Out the way b*tches! Queen coming through,” one user wrote.

“It’s the nails matching the glasses for me,” another person shared, adding the pink hearts emoji.

“The sass is unreal,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes and flame emoji.

“Stepped in looking like a snack,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put on an eye-catching display in a number of snapshots last week. The “Snack” hitmaker wowed in an oversized black jumper that featured green, black, and white text across the front. Ms Banks completed the outfit with joggers of the same color and accessorized with bright neon green Gucci sunglasses that glowed in the light. She sported her long wavy dark hair down with a middle part and rocked long white acrylic nails.