‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Rushes To See Steffy In Hospital

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 29 dishes that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) learns that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was involved in a serious accident and rushes to the hospital. He finds himself wearing different hats as he arrives at the hospital, per TV Guide.

Steffy’s Ex

Liam is now married to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) but that doesn’t mean he’s out of Steffy’s life. He still has an obligation toward Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). On the day of Steffy’s accident, he encouraged her to take some time out for herself. She then went for a joyride on her motorcycle.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will arrive at the hospital after he learns of the crash. He will be worried about his ex-wife and wants to know if she’s okay. As he previously told Steffy, she will always be in his heart.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Bill’s Son

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will quickly update her son-in-law about Steffy’s condition. She recently woke up and recognized Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The doctor also said that it was a good sign that she was alert and talking.

Liam finds out that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) crashed into Steffy while on his way to the cliff house. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers add that Liam will be shocked but he also knows that his dad would never intentionally hurt her. After all, he was on his way to visit his granddaughter when the collision took place. He may comfort his dad and tell him that he supports him.

They have re-established their bond and Liam knows that Bill regrets the crash

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Kelly’s Dad

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be able to see his ex-wife when he visits her in the hospital. He will be allowed to speak with her since he is the father of her child. However, he may be shocked when he sees her condition but may be encouraged when it appears as if she’s doing well.

Liam wants to know that she’s alright because he is concerned about Kelly’s welfare. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will downplay her pain. She doesn’t want anyone to know how significant her injuries were and doesn’t want them to think less of her if she needs painkillers. Instead, she will ask him not to tell Kelly that she was in an accident at all.

While Liam may comply with her wishes, he may also realize that it’s not healthy to hide these details from their daughter. Steffy shouldn’t pretend she’s okay if she’s not. He may try to reassure her that Kelly can handle the truth, but Steffy can be stubborn when she sets her mind on something.