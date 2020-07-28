Emily Ratajkowski Gives Close-Up Look At Her Curves In Tiny Orange Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Tuesday to model yet another swimsuit from her very own brand, Inamorata Woman. In a sultry series of close- up images, the babe sported an orange two-piece from the new Satin Swim collection as she posed on a set of stairs. The minuscule bikini did nothing but favors for her famous physique.

The photos showed Emily standing and sitting at the base of some orange marble stairs in a rust-colored building. The first image appeared to be covered in a vintage filter. She posed directly under a beam of sunlight as the rays highlighted her tan skin and caused a vibrant glow.

Emily’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and beneath her chest. The strings were adorned with the brand’s signature gold Figure charm. The tiny cups did little to contain her bust, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides. In addition, the top revealed a bit of underboob.

Emily’s toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini rested low on the actress’ waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up above her hips and emphasized her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed Emily’s lean legs and round booty.

Emily finished off the outfit with a pair of dangling Figure earrings to match her suit, as well as some rings on her finger. She wore her brunette locks down in messy waves.

The first image cut off Emily’s face and showed her from a close angle as she leaned against the wall. She arched her back and stuck her derriere out to accentuate her figure. She popped her chest out and appeared to be in the middle of throwing her hair back.

The second image showed the model resting on the stairs. She turned her body slightly and raised her hip as arched her back once more. The babe stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 445,000 likes and just over 1,200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Emily’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Spicyyyy,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“You look amazing in that suit,” another user added.

Emily’s fans love to see her model Inamorata Woman’s collections. Earlier this week, she sported a tiny mustard yellow set, which her followers loved.