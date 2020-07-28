‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Steffy Woke Up To An Emotional Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 27 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) who discussed Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) possible reaction now that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) told him about their ruse. Penny was worried about losing her medical license. Sally now knew that Wyatt was only in love with Flo because he ran out of the beach house to rescue the former croupier. The redhead decided to come clean with her former fiancé so that he might understand her dubious choices, per Soaps.

At Sally’s place, Flo told Wyatt everything. She confessed about how she snooped on the doctor’s laptop and found Sally’s medical records which stated that she was only suffering from stress. She then left a rubber snake on the floor and Sally jumped at the sight of the reptile. Wyatt was shocked to hear that Penny had knocked out Flo after the designer admitted that she had never been ill. The redhead’s final plan was to get pregnant by him. Wyatt was just glad that Flo was okay and they kissed.

Sally and Penny entered the apartment. Wyatt confronted his ex-girlfriend and told her that he knew everything. He was grateful that she wasn’t dying but he suddenly lost his temper. Wyatt blasted Sally and asked her how she could have lied to him.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was at the hospital. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) tried to reassure him that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would pull through. The dressmaker urged his daughter to come back to him. Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) entered the room and said that he needed to examine Steffy. He was still waiting on her test results.

Ridge confronted Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and wanted to know what had happened. He said that it had been a terrible accident. Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) interrupted Bill’s explanation and said that the EMTs’ report said that Bill had been at the scene of the accident. The media mogul confirmed that he was there when the paramedics arrived.

Bill was upset and explained that he was on his way to the cliff house to see his granddaughter when the collision had occurred. He said that it had happened so fast. He choked up and was emotional. However, Ridge callously said that Bill ruined lives. Brooke defended Bill and said that he would not intentionally hurt Steffy.

When Dollar Bill wanted to see Steffy, Ridge prevented him from entering her room. The dressmaker went to see her instead and wiped away his own tears while urging her to wake up.

“Dad?” Steffy opened her eyes.