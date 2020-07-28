NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Knicks Deal Possible, RJ Barrett Or Mitchell Robinson As Main Trade Chip

Despite being snubbed by their top targets last summer, the New York Knicks still haven’t given up with their dream of adding a legitimate superstar on their roster. The upcoming free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous offseason, but rumors are circulating that plenty of big names will be available on the trade market this fall. One of the most intriguing targets for the Knicks in the 2020 NBA offseason is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have already told everyone in the league that they have no intention of making Antetokounmpo available on the market this fall, but if they change their mind and decide to take a different route, the Knicks are one of the few teams that could make them an interesting offer. However, the Knicks would be needing to pay the king’s ransom if they want to bring the “Greek Freak” to New York. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Knicks would be needing to use Mitchell Robinson or RJ Barrett as the main trade chip to convince Milwaukee to engage in a blockbuster deal.

With Antetokounmpo offering almost the same skillset as Robinson, they would likely prefer to keep Barrett on their roster. In the proposed trade scenario by Bleacher Report, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Robinson, Julius Randle, Kevin Knox II, a 2020 and 2021 first-round picks to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

“Randle would help make up for some of the offense left by Antetokounmpo at power forward, and it would only be a matter of time before Robinson takes the starting job from Brook Lopez. Knox, a lottery pick in 2018, could better reach his potential with Mike Budenholzer’s guidance, and the Bucks should ask for Frank Ntilikina for the same reasons. The Knicks have the sixth-worst record in the NBA, meaning a top draft pick in 2020 is waiting. Overall, it would be a good haul for the Bucks.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Though it won’t make them an immediate favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season, acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber would be a good start for a team like the Knicks who have been rotting at the bottom of the league for years. With his incredible performance on both ends of the floor and strong leadership skills, Antetokounmpo could at least help the team end their playoff drought. If they succeed to add Antetokounmpo to their roster, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Knicks start becoming an attractive destination for superstars once again.