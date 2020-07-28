Thylane Blondeau Snaps Sweaty Gym Selfie & Shares It On Instagram

Thylane Blondeau took to her Instagram page to share another sexy, fitness-inspired selfie that showed her after a sweat session. The July 28 update captured the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” at an indoor gym.

Thylane posed in the middle of a treadmill in what appeared to be a home gym. The floor was decorated with tiles illuminated by the sunlight, and the area behind her was lined with floor-to-ceiling windows that offered a great view of an outdoor space that boasted lush greenery and stone pavers. The sun was shining brightly overhead, and a few puffy, white clouds filled the sky. Next to the model was an elliptical machine and a single kettlebell.

Thylane folded one leg in front of her and bent her opposite knee. She rested her left hand, which held her cell phone, on the top of her knee, and looked into the camera to ensure she got the perfect angle. Thylane covered a portion of her sweaty face with her cell phone, but the other half was visible.

She opted for a sexy workout set that showed off her killer body. On her upper half, she rocked a black sports bra that had thick straps and a plunging neckline. The bra had a tight band that was snug on her ribs, and it was decorated with a white graphic, presumably featuring the brand name.

She rocked a pair of tiny shorts on her lower half, and its thick waistband was worn high on her navel, teasing a glimpse of her trim midsection. Meanwhile, the bottoms had a daringly short length that allowed Thylane to show off her slender legs in their entirety.

Thylane completed her workout-chic look with a pair of black athletic socks that featured the iconic Nike logo on the front with black sneakers to match. She slicked back her long, dark tresses in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face. Thylane decorated her collarbone with a thin, chain necklace, and she wore several bracelets on her wrist. There was a large, blue water bottle on the treadmill next to her.

In the caption of the post, she shared with fans that she was back at it, and it comes as no surprise that the photo has earned rave reviews. More than 41,000 users have clicked the “like” button and 90-plus left compliments.

“Good work at the gym!” one follower exclaimed.

“What a great selfie of an incredibly beautiful lady and the gym must be working because your body looks absolutely amazing if not perfect,” a second person chimed in.

“Sweety Sooooooo beautiful Babs,” one more admirer gushed.