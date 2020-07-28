‘Summer House’ Filming Could Resume Soon As Luke Gulbranson Returns To New York

The recent behavior of Summer House stars Paige Desorbo, Hannah Berner, and Luke Gulbranson may point to the start of filming Season 5 of the popular reality program. The show is reportedly set to return according to US Weekly.

The model, sporting a new beard, posted a photo of himself on a jet boat to Instagram on Monday. In the caption, the hockey player indicated that he had left his quarantine spot.

“Missing the lake life. The city is awesome but with covid not so awesome,” Luke wrote.

He also included the hashtag #nyc.

Luke moved back to his home state of Minnesota in March to quarantine and even filmed the virtual reunion for Season 4 from there. The hockey coach has been renovating a cabin on a lake for the past several months. He has been sharing his progress throughout his time there with his followers.

Two other co-stars have also made moves recently that may indicate that production might start soon. Paige and Hannah have ended their nightly Instagram Lives. The two ladies were taking their chats live each night with thousands of fans. The pair named the events “Giggly Squad” and even created merchandise celebrating their tagline, “we can’t be managed.” The group name is a nod to co-star Kyle Cooke who famously called the ladies that after they were laughing uncontrollably during a dinner last year. In Paige’s Instagram story, the fashionista shared clips of the live chat sessions and reminded fans that they would be back.

“Not goodbye, just see ya later,” Paige wrote.

The star ended her story with appreciation to her many fans.

“Thx 4 giggling.”

Paige confirmed to US Weekly in June that the program will return, although she did not indicate when.

“We are filming again this summer. I don’t know when we’re starting, but we’ll see.”

Summer House has the stars filming typically just on weekends with some scenes from their lives in New York City peppered into the show. However, this season will follow a different format, according to the outlet. The stars are now expected to live together full-time.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

“Living seven days a week with all of them … I’m sure will provide some extra drama,” Paige shared.

The reality star believed the new format would also likely bring more intensity.

“We’ll all be working from home, so I’m sure there will be some fights about that,” Paige told the outlet.

Bravo has yet to make any formal announcements regarding casting or start dates for the popular Hamptons based reality program. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle and his fiance Amanda Batula were hoping for a return.