‘General Hospital’ Teases Big Return After 4-Month Production Hiatus

New episodes of General Hospital begin airing on ABC again on Monday, August 3. The cast and crew started filming again last Wednesday and the show’s Twitter page has already shared two new teaser clips promoting what’s ahead.

On Tuesday morning, the teaser video posted on Twitter clearly included some newly-filmed footage. This may give people a sense of what’s coming up during the first new episodes, given that these cast members clearly were on the set filming new content.

The short clip featured stars Emme Rylan, Cynthia Watros, Ingo Rademacher, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Steve Burton, and Briana Nicole Henry each contributing phrases that were edited together. They promised big shockers with the new episodes and General Hospital seems to be going all-in with keeping the new content coming.

“Looking forward to your return!!! Be safe everyone!!!” one General Hospital fan tweeted in reply.

As everybody checked out this post, people shared their thoughts on which storylines they were most anxious to see pick up speed again. As is often the case in the land of soap operas, there wasn’t necessarily much agreement.

Some people mentioned wanting to see Detective Marcus Taggert brought back from the dead, which has been teased as a possibility. Others noted their desire to see Hayden Barnes brought back to Port Charles sooner rather than later.

“I have goosebumps!! Hollah!!!!!” another General Hospital fan declared.

On Monday, a slightly different video was shared via the General Hospital social media page. That one seemed to be a mashup of all previously aired tidbits, but it did promise fans that the wait for new adventures would be over as of Monday.

Some viewers noted that it’s been so long since the last new shows aired that they didn’t remember what was going on throughout Port Charles. Over the past three weeks, ABC has been airing reruns of the shows that initially played through late April and during May before reruns started. That means that those following along should be ready to jump right back into the action as August begins.

“Thank the Lord for answered prayer. I literally felt like I was going thru detox from my favorite daytime Soap. So happy y’all are coming back,” someone else tweeted.

“Man I’m so happy I understand we had to be safe but God don’t ever go away from us this long again,” another viewer said.

The show has implemented a number of safety protocols to try to keep everybody safe as filming resumes. So far, things seem to be going well on this front. Plenty of General Hospital spoilers regarding what’s ahead will emerge soon and fans are clearly excited to get back in the swing of things.