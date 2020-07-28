NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Form Timberwolves’ Big 3 With Karl-Anthony Towns & D’Angelo Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a huge step forward when they acquired All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. However, as of now, they must be aware that they need to surround the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, with more star power in order to have a realistic chance of carrying the team to the top of the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. One of the dream targets for the Timberwolves this offseason is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

So far, the Bucks haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to move Antetokounmpo, but if they fail to convince him to sign a massive contract extension, they could be forced to listen to offers for him this fall. Once he becomes officially available via trade, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested that the Timberwolves could take the opportunity to form a “Big Three” of Antetokounmpo, Towns, and Russell in Minnesota.

Armed with numerous young prospects and future draft picks, the Timberwolves will be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this fall. As Swartz noted, the best package that the Timberwolves could offer to the Bucks includes Jarrett Culver, Josh Okogie, James Johnson, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2020 first-round pick, and their own 2020, 2023, and 2025 first-rounders.

“Culver, the No. 6 pick in 2019, can play shooting guard and small forward and even handle the ball for stretches. After a slow start to his rookie season, the 21-year-old averaged 10.6 points on 51.2 percent shooting overall and 46.7 percent from three over his last 10 games. Okogie, 21, is another multi-positional wing with upside, and Johnson has an expiring $16 million contract (assuming he picks up his player option). This trade is primarily about the picks, however. Minnesota is tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft and would be including additional firsts in 2023 and 2025.”

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Trading all those assets would definitely be worth it for the Timberwolves if it means acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. Antetokounmpo is one of the few superstars in the league who is capable of dramatically changing Minnesota’s fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. Antetokounmpo would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and lockdown defender. If Antekounmpo meshes well with D’Lo and KAT, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Timberwolves suddenly turn from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference.