Dasha Mart Stuns In Insanely Short, Curve-Hugging Dress

Dasha Mart took to Instagram early on Tuesday to share a tantalizing update that showcased her bombshell body. The post consisted of three images that saw the model clad in the same outfit.

The first photo in the series captured Dasha outside a sunny day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Gulfstream Park in Florida. Dasha posed in front of a concrete railing that overlooked a few palm trees and a beautiful, white building. Dasha posed in the center of the frame and kicked one leg in front of the other while she placed one arm near her side and brushed her hair behind her ear with the opposite. She opted for a curve-hugging black dress that showed off her trim figure.

In the caption of the post, Dasha made sure to tag Catwalk Connection to credit them for the skimpy ensemble. She sported a tight dress that clung to nearly every inch of her gym-honed figure. The top of the garment had capped sleeves that exposed her slender arms and a crew neckline that covered most of her collar. The dress was tight on her chest, and the middle had a small amount of bunched up fabric. The garment also had a daringly short length that hit a few inches above Dasha’s knees and treated her followers to a great view of her legs.

The second photo in the series captured the model with her backside faced toward the camera. She arched her back and popped her booty out while flaunting her toned thighs. Dasha looked over her shoulder with a smile and rested her arm on the concrete railing. The third image in the set showed the babe at a more up-close and personal angle. She posed in front of a flowerbed that was filled with mulch, and that image gave fans the best view of her accessories.

Dasha sported a chunky gold necklace and black purse with gold details. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled messily over her chest. Dasha’s fans have been loving the post so far, and more than 3,000 fans have double-tapped the image while 125-plus left comments.

“Absolutely stunning. Dress for success,” one follower complimented with a few flame emoji.

“Ohh I’m so in Love. Shining bright like a diamond babe,” another follower chimed in.

“Ur so beautiful Dasha and those legs!” a third fan complimented with a few flame emoji.

“Perfection babe you amaze me,” another social media user chimed in.