Eva LaRue, 53, Sizzles In Tiny Bikinis: ‘Summer, Sea, Sand, Sun’

Eva LaRue showed off her bikini body with a series of pictures from last weekend’s celebratory trip she took with some friends.

The 53-year-old Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress spent some time near the sea, recently, and she showed off her fitness in two different bikinis, which appeared in two of the three images she shared.

In the first shot, a smiling Eva stood atop a rock with waves splashing onto it. She held a wide-brimmed straw hat atop her head with one hand. The actress wore a tiny black and white bikini top that showcased her voluptuous cleavage, and she paired it with the matching bottoms, which rode low on her hips. The swimsuit highlighted Eva’s flat stomach and nipped-in waist along with her toned arms and legs. She wore weight flip flops, and her fingers appeared to have a light-colored manicure. A pair of mirrored sunglasses completed the fun ocean look. In the background, waves rolled, and a brilliant blue sky met them on the horizon.

The second image showed the view of the ocean from near a swimming pool, and tropical palm trees and other vegetation grew between the two. Again, the sky sat a brilliant backdrop for the scene.

In the final picture, Eva laid on the edge of the pool, and she wore a pink and black snakeskin bikini, which once again showed off her incredibly fit body. She posed with her arms above her head, and her legs slightly bent. In the last shot, the actress ditched the hat, and her brunette hair appeared to be secured in some manner. She kept the sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

Eva gave her prescription for her summer adventure in the caption, and her fans seemed to appreciate the views she shared. More than 10,400 hit the “like” button, including some of her The Young and the Restless co-stars, and almost 350 left an uplifting comment for the actress.

“Always beautiful. I love the beach!” wrote one fan who also left a blushing smiley and a double pink heart emoji.

“You sure can make a bikini look wow,” a second follower gushed.

“What a beautiful place and what a body, Eva! It is good to see you have fun!” declared a third Instagrammer who also used a red heart eye emoji along with the words.

“So amazingly beautiful with such a sexy tummy, perfect big cleavage, very pretty feet, and sexy toes,” a fourth devotee replied.