Paris Hilton Sizzles In A Sheer Red Swimsuit As She Runs Into Some Seaweed

Paris sizzled in a red-hot swimsuit but got into a bit of trouble with some seaweed during a trip to the beach.

Paris Hilton put her flawless figure on show during a trip to the beach this week as she slipped into a revealing red swimsuit with several sheer panels across the bodice — but got into a little trouble with some seaweed. The socialite and reality star stunned in a series of candid new photos which showed her as she frolicked on the sand in Malibu with her boyfriend, businessman Carter Reum.

In the candid photos shared via The Daily Mail, Paris flashed a huge smile while she ran along the sand with her man and her pup.

Paris — who recently wowed in a rainbow two-piece to celebrate Pride Month — looked every inch the superstar as she showed off plenty of skin in her sultry one-piece for her Monday, July 27, beach stroll.

Her unique fire engine-red swimsuit featured a number of large cut-out sections, including one all the way down her front and two on either side of her torso which made it almost completely sheer to reveal all her obvious hard work in the gym.

She kept her bottom half a little more covered than her top, as she sported a flowing, long navy and white skirt that stretched all the way down to her ankles.

The star kept her eyes shielded from the sunshine with a pair of white framed sunglasses and had her signature blond hair tied up into a low bun.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As for Carter, he went shirtless to show off his impressive abs and sported a pair of baby pink swim shorts with a navy baseball cap and sunglasses.

The couple looked as loved-up as ever as the paparazzi even snapped the loved-up duo while they shared a sweet embrace by the sea.

In one snap, Carter covered up a little by putting on a dark blue jacket while Paris pulled up her skirt to reveal her toned legs as she got on her tip toes to give her man a big hug.

In another of the photos, the former The Simple Life star appeared to run into a large piece of seaweed that laid on the sand as she jumped up with both of her arms above her head.

But this isn’t the only time recently that the hotel heiress has been spotted in some bold swimwear.

It was only last week that the “Stars Are Blind” singer rocked a fierce leopard-print one-piece for a sizzling pool snap she shared to her Instagram account. The upload showed the twosome as they got soaking wet in water during a trip to Montana as Paris told her 12.4 million followers that she felt like she was “finally home.”