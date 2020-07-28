CupcakKe Stuns In Short Low-Cut Yellow Dress & Multicolored Thigh-High Boots

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself in an eye-catching ensemble.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a low-cut yellow dress that featured loose-fitted long sleeves. The garment was very short and fell above her upper thigh. CupcakKe displayed her decolletage and the numerous tattoos inked all over her chest. She paired the outfit with multicolored thigh-high boots that reflected in the light. CupcakKe accessorized herself with large gold dangling earrings and a pink Louis Vuitton bag that had their iconic logo embroidered in gold. She sported her long colorful hair in braids and styled her locks in a high ponytail. CupcakKe rocked long acrylic nails decorated with pink polish.

The 23-year-old treated fans to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was snapped sitting on the edge of the back door of a car. The entertainer bit her nail and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. She placed her bag on her lap and raised her other hand to her hair.

In the third frame, CupcakKe was photographed further back. She rested one foot on the side of the car and her arm on the inside of the door. CupcakKe held her long locks out in front of her and looked up with a happy expression.

Other pics within the post saw the star posing in the same location from various angles.

For her caption, she credited Fashion Nova Curve for the boots.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“I’M LIVIIIING FOR THOSE BOOTS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“OH MY GAWD A SERVE I LOVE LOVE LOVE,” another person shared.

“You’re so gorgeous and your boots are so bada**, love” remarked a third fan.

“Changing the game since day one, this glow up though is fierce af,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless black dress with mid-length sleeves that showed off her shoulders. CupcakKe completed the outfit with heels and accessorized with large hoop earrings and stylish sunglasses that had a mirror effect on the frames. She wore a pink Gucci handbag on her right shoulder and sported multicolored shoulder-length hair.